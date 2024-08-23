Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LMND, GM, BE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 7,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 721,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,900 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 56,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,400 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 22,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

