Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LMND, FDS, CENX

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) saw options trading volume of 1,688 contracts, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) options are showing a volume of 8,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 812,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
