Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LMND, FDS, CENX

November 15, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 16,561 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.5% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,800 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) saw options trading volume of 1,688 contracts, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) options are showing a volume of 8,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 812,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

