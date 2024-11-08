Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LLY, MRNA, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 83,633 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 3,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 68,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 174,603 contracts, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares or approximately 111.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 28,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

