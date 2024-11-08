Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LLY, MRNA, C

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 68,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 174,603 contracts, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares or approximately 111.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 28,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options, MRNA options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stock RSI
QQQX Insider Buying
FSM market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.