Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LLY, COF, LOW

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 9,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 936,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 10,302 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,300 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
