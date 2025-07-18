Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LHX, KVUE, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), where a total of 6,171 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of LHX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 2,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,500 underlying shares of LHX. Below is a chart showing LHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 96,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 23,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 79,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

