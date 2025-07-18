Markets
LHX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LHX, KVUE, XOM

July 18, 2025 — 04:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), where a total of 6,171 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of LHX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,500 underlying shares of LHX. Below is a chart showing LHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 96,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 23,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 79,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LHX options, KVUE options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ARTNA Historical Stock Prices
 ALRM Videos
 AXE market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ARTNA Historical Stock Prices-> ALRM Videos-> AXE market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LHX
KVUE
XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.