Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LEN, DHI, COF

August 22, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 17,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.2% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 6,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,800 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 18,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,200 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 17,253 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

