Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LEN, DHI, COF

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 18,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,200 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 17,253 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
