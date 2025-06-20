Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KMX, PYPL, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total of 19,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,900 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 46,641 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 11,845 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KMX options, PYPL options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

