Markets
KMX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KMX, PYPL, AMGN

June 20, 2025 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total of 19,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,900 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 46,641 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 11,845 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KMX options, PYPL options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EQ YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of VECT
 Arthur J. Gallagher MACD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
EQ YTD Return-> Institutional Holders of VECT-> Arthur J. Gallagher MACD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KMX
PYPL
AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.