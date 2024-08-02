Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KLAC, WFC, BBY

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 66,936 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,800 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 12,672 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
