Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KLAC, WFC, BBY

August 02, 2024 — 04:55 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), where a total volume of 4,498 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 449,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 66,936 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,800 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 12,672 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

