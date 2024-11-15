Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KLAC, HSY, TEAM

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 8,833 contracts, representing approximately 883,300 underlying shares or approximately 49% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 12,855 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
