Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JBL, AMGN, RGLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), where a total of 7,305 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 730,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,300 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 10,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 1,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,200 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

