News & Insights

Markets
JBL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JBL, AMGN, RGLD

August 02, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), where a total of 7,305 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 730,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,300 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 10,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 1,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,200 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JBL options, AMGN options, or RGLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 DOG Dividend History
 Institutional Holders of MQT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBL
AMGN
RGLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.