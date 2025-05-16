Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IGT, BIIB, RIOT

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 9,259 contracts, representing approximately 925,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 178,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 30,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
