Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IGT, BIIB, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 9,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 968,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 6,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,300 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 9,259 contracts, representing approximately 925,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 178,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 30,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, BIIB options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

