Markets
IGT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IGT, BIIB, RIOT

May 16, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 9,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 968,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,300 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 9,259 contracts, representing approximately 925,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 178,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 30,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, BIIB options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding CHR
 Institutional Holders of DYLD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Funds Holding CHR-> Institutional Holders of DYLD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IGT
BIIB
RIOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.