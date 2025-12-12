Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HROW, EWTX, RBLX

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EWTX) options are showing a volume of 6,697 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 669,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of EWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,500 underlying shares of EWTX. Below is a chart showing EWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 40,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,100 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
