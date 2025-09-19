Markets
HRI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HRI, HIMS, FOUR

September 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI), where a total of 4,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 448,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.6% of HRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 420,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of HRI. Below is a chart showing HRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 278,655 contracts, representing approximately 27.9 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 29,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 11,746 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 94.8% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

