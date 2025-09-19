Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HRI, HIMS, FOUR

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 278,655 contracts, representing approximately 27.9 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 29,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 11,746 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 94.8% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
