Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HOOD, FLR, PENN

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 21,845 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,600 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 27,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 14,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
