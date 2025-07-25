Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HOOD, FLR, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 444,162 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 44.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.6% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 56.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 42,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 21,845 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,600 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 27,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 14,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, FLR options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.