HNRG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HNRG, ABNB, ESI

October 10, 2025 — 06:04 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG), where a total of 4,089 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 408,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.8% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 553,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 34,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) options are showing a volume of 14,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of ESI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of ESI. Below is a chart showing ESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HNRG options, ABNB options, or ESI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

