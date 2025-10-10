Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HNRG, ABNB, ESI

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 34,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) options are showing a volume of 14,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of ESI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of ESI. Below is a chart showing ESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
