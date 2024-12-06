Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HLF, GOOGL, GWRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total volume of 16,847 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 9,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 989,100 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 207,435 contracts, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 25,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE) options are showing a volume of 6,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 640,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of GWRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of GWRE. Below is a chart showing GWRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, GOOGL options, or GWRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

