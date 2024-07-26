Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HIMS, VSTO, PPL

Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 3,040 contracts, representing approximately 304,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) saw options trading volume of 22,965 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of PPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 22,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PPL. Below is a chart showing PPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, VSTO options, or PPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
