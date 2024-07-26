News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HIMS, VSTO, PPL

July 26, 2024 — 07:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total of 46,707 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 5,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,200 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 3,040 contracts, representing approximately 304,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) saw options trading volume of 22,965 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of PPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 22,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PPL. Below is a chart showing PPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

