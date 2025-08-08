Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HIMS, DKS, EIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 172,699 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025 , with 22,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 5,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 523,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Edison International (Symbol: EIX) saw options trading volume of 17,061 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 9,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,300 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, DKS options, or EIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.