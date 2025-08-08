Markets
HIMS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HIMS, DKS, EIX

August 08, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 172,699 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 22,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 5,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 523,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Edison International (Symbol: EIX) saw options trading volume of 17,061 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 9,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,300 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, DKS options, or EIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
