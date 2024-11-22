Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HIMS, AMBA, VZ

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 1,319 contracts, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 70,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 13,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
