Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HIMS, AMBA, VZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 98,293 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 7,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,600 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 1,319 contracts, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 70,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 13,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, AMBA options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.