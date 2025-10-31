Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HII, XOM, CVX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), where a total of 4,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 451,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.7% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 439,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 79,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 5,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 41,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 4,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

