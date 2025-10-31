Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HII, XOM, CVX

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 79,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 5,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 41,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 4,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HII options, XOM options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Dividend Stocks
WREI Historical Stock Prices
INV Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.