Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GWW, GE, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total of 1,695 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 169,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 332,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $920 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,500 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 31,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 79,774 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

