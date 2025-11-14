Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GWW, ACTG, LUNR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total volume of 1,221 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 122,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,200 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:

Acacia Research Corp (Symbol: ACTG) options are showing a volume of 889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 88,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of ACTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of ACTG. Below is a chart showing ACTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) saw options trading volume of 26,685 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 8,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,500 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

