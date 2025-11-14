Markets
GWW

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GWW, ACTG, LUNR

November 14, 2025 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total volume of 1,221 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 122,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,200 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Acacia Research Corp (Symbol: ACTG) options are showing a volume of 889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 88,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of ACTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of ACTG. Below is a chart showing ACTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) saw options trading volume of 26,685 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 8,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,500 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GWW options, ACTG options, or LUNR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MTB Videos
 PBP Videos
 HOII Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MTB Videos-> PBP Videos-> HOII Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GWW
ACTG
LUNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.