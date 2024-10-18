Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GTLB, ULCC, RGLD

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULCC) options are showing a volume of 13,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of ULCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,800 underlying shares of ULCC. Below is a chart showing ULCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) saw options trading volume of 1,803 contracts, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
