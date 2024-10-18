News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GTLB, ULCC, RGLD

October 18, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB), where a total volume of 7,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 705,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,400 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULCC) options are showing a volume of 13,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of ULCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,800 underlying shares of ULCC. Below is a chart showing ULCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) saw options trading volume of 1,803 contracts, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

