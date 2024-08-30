News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GTLB, SPOT, WDC

August 30, 2024 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB), where a total of 8,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 871,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,600 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 8,726 contracts, representing approximately 872,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $342.50 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $342.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 30,168 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 16,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GTLB options, SPOT options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
