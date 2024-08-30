Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GTLB, SPOT, WDC

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 8,726 contracts, representing approximately 872,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $342.50 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $342.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 30,168 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 16,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
