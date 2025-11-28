Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, LLY, INTC

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 49,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1060 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 2,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 797,403 contracts, representing approximately 79.7 million underlying shares or approximately 102.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 49,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
