Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, LLY, INTC

November 28, 2025 — 04:35 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 25,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 49,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1060 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 2,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 797,403 contracts, representing approximately 79.7 million underlying shares or approximately 102.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 49,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, LLY options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
