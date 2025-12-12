Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GRPN, PINS, BTU

December 12, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN), where a total volume of 6,530 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 653,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.7% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 78,160 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 29,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 14,993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,600 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GRPN options, PINS options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

