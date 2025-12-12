Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GRPN, PINS, BTU

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 78,160 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 29,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 14,993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,600 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
