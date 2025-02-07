Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, PLTR, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 708,855 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 70.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 245.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025 , with 40,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 134.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 72,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 556,070 contracts, representing approximately 55.6 million underlying shares or approximately 125.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 46,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

