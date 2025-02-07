News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, PLTR, AMD

February 07, 2025 — 02:22 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 708,855 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 70.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 245.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 40,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 134.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 72,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 556,070 contracts, representing approximately 55.6 million underlying shares or approximately 125.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 46,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
