Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, GOOG, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 239,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 22,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 147,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 16,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 16,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

