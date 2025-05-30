Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, CVS, ORA

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 80,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 54,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 2,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,500 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, CVS options, or ORA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: JDST Historical Stock Prices
WSTL Average Annual Return
PGEM Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.