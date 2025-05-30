Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, CVS, ORA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 355,496 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 32,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 80,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 54,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 2,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,500 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

