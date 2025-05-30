Markets
GOOGL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, CVS, ORA

May 30, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 355,496 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 32,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 80,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 54,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 2,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,500 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, CVS options, or ORA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 JDST Historical Stock Prices
 WSTL Average Annual Return
 PGEM Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
JDST Historical Stock Prices-> WSTL Average Annual Return-> PGEM Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
CVS
ORA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.