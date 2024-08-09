Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, WELL, AFRM

Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) saw options trading volume of 11,830 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of WELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,400 underlying shares of WELL. Below is a chart showing WELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 26,804 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,600 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, WELL options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MVCB Historical Stock Prices
HDP Insider Buying
Funds Holding JETD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.