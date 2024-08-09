News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, WELL, AFRM

August 09, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 87,998 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 11,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) saw options trading volume of 11,830 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of WELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,400 underlying shares of WELL. Below is a chart showing WELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 26,804 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,600 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

