Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GIII, PANW, ABR

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 35,882 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 14,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
