Markets
GIII

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GIII, PANW, ABR

October 10, 2025 — 06:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII), where a total volume of 3,305 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 330,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 35,882 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 14,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GIII options, PANW options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HUSA Historical Stock Prices
 F DMA
 ATH market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HUSA Historical Stock Prices-> F DMA-> ATH market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GIII
PANW
ABR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.