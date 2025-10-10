Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GIII, PANW, ABR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII), where a total volume of 3,305 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 330,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 3,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 35,882 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 14,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GIII options, PANW options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.