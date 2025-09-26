Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GFS, CCL, ELF

September 26, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS), where a total of 12,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,700 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 81,246 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 8,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 827,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 1,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,500 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GFS options, CCL options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
