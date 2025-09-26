Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GFS, CCL, ELF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS), where a total of 12,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 4,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,700 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 81,246 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 8,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 827,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 1,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,500 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

