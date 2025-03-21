Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GEO, SLNO, BYD

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) options are showing a volume of 3,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) options are showing a volume of 6,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 645,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,200 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
