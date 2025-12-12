Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GE, MRVL, HIMS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 21,572 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,500 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 106,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 20,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 90,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 5,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,700 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

