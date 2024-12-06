Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FTAI, AFRM, DKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI), where a total volume of 4,639 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 463,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,200 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 62,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,700 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 6,644 contracts, representing approximately 664,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 13, 2024, with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FTAI options, AFRM options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

