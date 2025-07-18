Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, JPM, CHTR

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 70,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 8,068 contracts, representing approximately 806,800 underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,400 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
