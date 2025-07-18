Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, JPM, CHTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 34,931 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 3,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 70,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 8,068 contracts, representing approximately 806,800 underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,400 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

