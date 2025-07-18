Markets
FSLR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, JPM, CHTR

July 18, 2025 — 04:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 34,931 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 3,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 70,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 8,068 contracts, representing approximately 806,800 underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,400 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, JPM options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding BDCX
 AKAO Options Chain
 VCYT shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding BDCX-> AKAO Options Chain-> VCYT shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
JPM
CHTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.