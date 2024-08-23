Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, HD, RKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 15,429 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024 , with 834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 25,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 26,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, HD options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.