Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, HD, RKT

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 25,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 26,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
