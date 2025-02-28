Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, GOOG, DG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 40,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 154% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 5,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 147,709 contracts, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 14,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 17,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 11,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, GOOG options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.