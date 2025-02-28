News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, GOOG, DG

February 28, 2025 — 01:33 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 40,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 154% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 147,709 contracts, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 14,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 17,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 11,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, GOOG options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
