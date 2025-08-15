Markets
FOUR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FOUR, ROKU, OSCR

August 15, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total of 11,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,800 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 23,630 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 148,357 contracts, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 20,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FOUR options, ROKU options, or OSCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

