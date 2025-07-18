Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FND, MP, OKTA

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 155,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 21,398 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:
