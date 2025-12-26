Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FIVN, UNH, MLYS

December 26, 2025 — 04:46 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total of 22,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.4% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 22,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 67,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MLYS) options are showing a volume of 15,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.8% of MLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,800 underlying shares of MLYS. Below is a chart showing MLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

