Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FIVE, BTDR, UBER

August 15, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 6,410 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 641,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.7% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 21,654 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 4,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,400 underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 114,118 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,400 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, BTDR options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

CP shares outstanding history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NAMM-> VAPO market cap history->

