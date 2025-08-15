Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FIVE, BTDR, UBER

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 21,654 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 4,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,400 underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 114,118 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,400 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, BTDR options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
