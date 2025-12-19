Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FHN, AA, LUNR

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 106,467 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025, with 18,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) saw options trading volume of 87,077 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 154.6% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,900 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FHN options, AA options, or LUNR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
