Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FHN, AA, LUNR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), where a total volume of 170,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 309.7% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 102,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 106,467 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025, with 18,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) saw options trading volume of 87,077 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 154.6% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,900 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

