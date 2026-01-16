Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FE, KR, FAST

January 16, 2026 — 02:22 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE), where a total volume of 22,853 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 19,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 28,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 6,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,900 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) saw options trading volume of 33,245 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of FAST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 16,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FAST. Below is a chart showing FAST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FE options, KR options, or FAST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

