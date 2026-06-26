Markets
FCX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FCX, WEST, CRCL

June 26, 2026 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 107,031 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 21,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) options are showing a volume of 5,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 522,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of WEST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,600 underlying shares of WEST. Below is a chart showing WEST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 80,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 6,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,000 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, WEST options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FCX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FCX
WEST
CRCL

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