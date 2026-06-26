Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FCX, WEST, CRCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 107,031 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 21,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) options are showing a volume of 5,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 522,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of WEST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,600 underlying shares of WEST. Below is a chart showing WEST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 80,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 6,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,000 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, WEST options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further FCX Research:

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