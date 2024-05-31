Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FCX, LVS, ADI

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 20,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 13,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,000 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCX options, LVS options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
