Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FCX, LVS, ADI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 66,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 22,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 20,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 13,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,000 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

