News & Insights

Markets
FCX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FCX, LVS, ADI

May 31, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 66,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 22,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 20,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 13,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,000 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, LVS options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 CXDO Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SEA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX
LVS
ADI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.