Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FCX, DFS, C

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 5,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 543,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 5,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,900 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 68,616 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 4,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCX options, DFS options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Ken Fisher Stock Picks
FKU Videos
STKS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.