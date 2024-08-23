News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FCX, DFS, C

August 23, 2024 — 01:59 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 76,163 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 11,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 5,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 543,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 5,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,900 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 68,616 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 4,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

