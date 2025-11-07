Markets
EQT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EQT, SPOT, RIOT

November 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), where a total volume of 30,322 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 8,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,700 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 824,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 110,742 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 14,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

