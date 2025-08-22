Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ELV, AXP, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV), where a total of 27,473 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 14,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 15,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,585 contracts, representing approximately 358,500 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $532.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $532.50 strike highlighted in orange:

