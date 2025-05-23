Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ELF, IBM, APP

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 18,542 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 1,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 33,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,900 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ELF options, IBM options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BRKL market cap history
NVIV market cap history
DPY Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.