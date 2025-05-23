Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ELF, IBM, APP

May 23, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total volume of 10,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,800 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 18,542 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 1,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 33,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,900 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, IBM options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

